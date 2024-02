Connor notched two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Connor set up goals by Gabriel Vilardi and Mark Scheifele as the Jets took control in the third period. This was Connor's first multi-point effort in 10 outings since he returned from a knee injury that cost him a month. The winger is up to 32 points, 138 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 36 contests this season. Saturday's game could be a launching pad for Connor to get his season back on track.