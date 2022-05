Connor set new personal bests in goals (47), assists (46) and power-play points (28) in 79 games this season.

Connor's career highs led the team in each of those categories as well as he finished 23 points ahead of Mark Scheifele (upper body). In his five professional seasons, the Michigan native has missed the 30-goal mark just once and should be capable of challenging for the 50-goal threshold next year.