Connor scored a goal on five shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Connor set up both of Mark Scheifele's tallies and scored one of his own. Over his last six games, Connor has picked up two goals and six helpers, though he's also gone just plus-1 despite that strong scoring output. The star winger is up to 26 goals, 39 helpers, 199 shots and a plus-5 rating through 57 contests overall, and 22 of his 65 points have come on the power play.