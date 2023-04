Connor found the back of the net in a 6-1 win over New Jersey on Sunday.

With that marker, Connor has reached the 30-goal milestone for the fifth time in his career. Although he'll fall well short of his career high of 47 markers, which he set in 2021-22, this has been another strong campaign for the 26-year-old. Through 77 games this season, Connor has 78 points (27 on the power play), 261 shots and 41 hits.