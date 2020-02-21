Jets' Kyle Connor: Reaches 30-goal mark yet again

Connor collected a goal and an assist with three shots Thursday in a 5-1 win over the Senators.

Connor tapped home a loose puck early in the second period for his 30th goal of the year, a plateau he's now reached in each of his first three full seasons. The 23-year-old needs just three more points to eclipse the career-high 66 he put up in 2018-19. He could take care of that by the end of the weekend with games on tap against Philadelphia and Buffalo.