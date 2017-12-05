Connor (lower body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Wings.

Connor's owners should plan on slotting him back into their lineups immediately, as he's been red hot of late, racking up five goals and nine points in his last eight games. The 20-year-old winger will return to his role skating on the Jets' first line and top power-play unit against Detroit.

