Jets' Kyle Connor: Receives qualifying offer

Connor was handed a qualifying offer by the Jets on Tuesday.

Connor may be second fiddle in terms of the team's offseason priorities behind Patrik Laine, but the club was never going to let him become an unrestricted free agent. The Jets somewhat limited cap space, and need to give Laine a sizable raise, could see Connor given an offer sheet by an opposing club after he put up career highs in goals (34) , assists (32) and shots (227) last season. Even if the 21-year-old ends up somewhere else, which still seems unlikely, he is capable of pushing for the 70-point threshold on an annual basis.