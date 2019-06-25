Jets' Kyle Connor: Receives qualifying offer
Connor was handed a qualifying offer by the Jets on Tuesday.
Connor may be second fiddle in terms of the team's offseason priorities behind Patrik Laine, but the club was never going to let him become an unrestricted free agent. The Jets somewhat limited cap space, and need to give Laine a sizable raise, could see Connor given an offer sheet by an opposing club after he put up career highs in goals (34) , assists (32) and shots (227) last season. Even if the 21-year-old ends up somewhere else, which still seems unlikely, he is capable of pushing for the 70-point threshold on an annual basis.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...