Connor tallied an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 21-year-old now has nine points in 10 games and four in his last three. Connor is coming off an eye-opening 57-point campaign a season ago and considering the amount of ice time he's gotten, specifically on the power play, it's fair to expect him to at least duplicate last season's production.

