Jets' Kyle Connor: Records assist in loss
Connor tallied an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The 21-year-old now has nine points in 10 games and four in his last three. Connor is coming off an eye-opening 57-point campaign a season ago and considering the amount of ice time he's gotten, specifically on the power play, it's fair to expect him to at least duplicate last season's production.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.