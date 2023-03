Connor provided a goal in the Jets' 6-5 shootout loss to Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Connor found the back of the net at 6:08 of the second period to put the Jets up 3-1. He has 27 goals and 67 points in 61 contests this season. Connor didn't record a point over his previous two outings, but before that he contributed two goals and nine points over seven games from Jan. 20-Feb. 22.