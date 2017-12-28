Jets' Kyle Connor: Records goal Wednesday
Connor tallied his 11th goal of the season against the Oilers on Wednesday.
Connor benefited from a great pass from Blake Wheeler during a 2-on-1 rush, tapping the puck past the outstretched blocker of Cam Talbot. Having shaken off a seven-game goalless streak, the winger will need to step up his game with the potential long-term absence of Mark Scheifele (upper body) and should continue to log big minutes on the power play (3:07 of ice time per game).
