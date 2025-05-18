Connor notched an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 6.

Connor closed the postseason on a four-game point streak (one goal, four assists). The winger totaled five goals, 12 helpers, 45 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-4 rating over 13 playoff appearances while frequently looking like the best player on the ice for the Jets. After a strong playoff run and a career-best 97-point regular season, Connor is poised for big things in 2025-26, which is a contract year for the 28-year-old.