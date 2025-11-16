Connor had two assists, including one on the power play, as well as five shots on net and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Connor earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 1 against the Penguins. The winger has two goals and three helpers during his four-game point streak. For the season, he's up to 10 goals, 12 assists, 70 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 18 appearances, and he's earned six of his 22 points with the man advantage.