Jets' Kyle Connor: Records two-point night in win
Connor recorded a goal and an assist through 20:20 of ice time (4:08 with the man advantage) during Monday's 4-1 win over Dallas.
This was the second multi-point game of the season for the rookie, and Connor now has three goals and seven points through nine games for the campaign. He's currently skating on the No. 1 line with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler and on the top power-play unit, so Connor is definitely worth a speculative add in all fantasy settings. He has the upside to be a year-long contributor in the majority of leagues.
