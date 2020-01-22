Jets' Kyle Connor: Registers assist in loss

Connor recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 defeat to Carolina.

With his helper, Connor finds himself just two points shy of a point-per-game pace this season and needs just six more goals to hit the 30-goal mark for the third straight year. The winger is averaging a career-high 20:43 of ice time, which includes 3:20 with the man advantage, and should continue to be a top-end fantasy producer the rest of the way.