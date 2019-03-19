Jets' Kyle Connor: Registers pair of points

Connor scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Connor set up Kevin Hayes' opening goal in the first period, and then scored with the man advantage just 1:05 later to spot the Jets a 2-0 lead. That lead would crumble before Tyler Myers scored in the second period to ultimately put the game away. Connor is up to 55 points in 72 games this season, just two points shy of his mark from last year. He's added 197 shots and has seen 17 of his points come on the power play as the 22-year-old has assumed a larger role in his second full season.