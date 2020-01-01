Jets' Kyle Connor: Rings up hat trick

Connor had a massive performance with three goals on eight shots and six PIM in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Colorado.

Connor's first two goals gave Winnipeg the lead, and his third goal ended up being the game-winner. He also led the team in shots and added three minor penalties for the benefit of those in PIM leagues. Connor has six goals in his last four games and is up to 20 goals and 38 points in 40 games.