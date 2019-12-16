Play

Jets' Kyle Connor: Rolling in December

Connor finished Sunday's 7-3 win over the Flyers with two points.

Connor scored his 14th of the season with the game already well in hand, but it came on the power play which made it extra sweet from a fantasy perspective. The Jets' forward has 10 points in the month of December, in six contests but Sunday's goal was Connor's first power-play point in 11 games.

