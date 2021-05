Connor scored a goal on four shots, supplied two assists and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Connor opened the scoring at 7:48 of the first period, his second goal in as many games since snapping a seven-game drought. He also assisted on both of Blake Wheeler's tallies in the contest. Despite the recent skid, Connor has a strong 24 tallies, 48 points, 163 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 55 appearances.