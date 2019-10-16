Jets' Kyle Connor: Salvages goal in home loss

Connor scored a power-play goal Tuesday but finished a minus-2 in a 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Two of Connor's three goals have come on the power play, as he continues to be a go-to guy with the man advantage. The young winger has logged more than six minutes of power-play time in back-to-back contests, so there's no denying Connor is getting plenty of opportunities to find the scoresheet. He continues to be an attractive fantasy option in all formats.