Jets' Kyle Connor: Salvages goal in home loss
Connor scored a power-play goal Tuesday but finished a minus-2 in a 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Two of Connor's three goals have come on the power play, as he continues to be a go-to guy with the man advantage. The young winger has logged more than six minutes of power-play time in back-to-back contests, so there's no denying Connor is getting plenty of opportunities to find the scoresheet. He continues to be an attractive fantasy option in all formats.
