Connor scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Connor struck just 27 seconds into the second period to put the Jets up 2-0. He's been in a groove lately with six goals and six helpers over his last eight contests. The winger had a slow start to the campaign, but he's been as good as ever since November started. He's now at 11 goals, 27 points, 88 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 25 appearances.