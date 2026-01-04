Connor had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Connor was the standout performer in an anemic Jets offense, and the star winger was involved in both of the team's goals. He has three multi-point performances over the Jets' last six games, tallying seven points (four goals, three assists) and 26 shots on goal over that prolific stretch. Connor should remain one of the Jets' most reliable offensive weapons even amid the team's recent struggles.