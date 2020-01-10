Jets' Kyle Connor: Scores goal, assist

Connor registered a goal, an assist and one shot in 21:23 of ice time against Boston on Thursday.

It was the fourth multi-point effort for Connor in his last 10 games. In total, the winger has racked up eight goals and five helpers over that stretch, including five power-play points. The Michigan native has notched 44 points in 45 games this year and is on pace to blow his career-high 66 out of the water.