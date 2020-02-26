Play

Jets' Kyle Connor: Scores goal in defeat

Connor scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to Washington.

Connor has been rolling of late, as he has racked up six goals and six helpers in his last 10 appearances. The only knock of the winger's recent run of form is a lack of production on the power play (one assist with the man advantage) despite averaging 3:23 of power-play ice time in those 10 contests.

