Jets' Kyle Connor: Scores goal in defeat
Connor scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to Washington.
Connor has been rolling of late, as he has racked up six goals and six helpers in his last 10 appearances. The only knock of the winger's recent run of form is a lack of production on the power play (one assist with the man advantage) despite averaging 3:23 of power-play ice time in those 10 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.