Connor scored three goals, including one shorthanded, in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Connor agreed to terms on an eight-year, $96 million contract extension with the Jets on Wednesday, and he couldn't have dreamed of a better performance to kick off that new deal than scoring a hat-trick. He's coming off a career-best season in 2024-25 after notching 97 points in the regular season, and he might be able to reach the 100-point plateau for the first time in his career if he stays healthy in 2025-26.