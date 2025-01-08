Connor scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Connor ended a four-game goal drought with a tally late in the first period. He had three assists over those four contests, so it's not as if he's been cold lately. The 28-year-old winger is up to 23 goals, 53 points, 139 shots on net, 19 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 42 appearances in what's shaping up to be a career year. Connor is locked in on the first line as the Jets continue to be among the top teams in the league.