Connor scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Connor put Winnipeg ahead 2-1 in the second period, extending his impressive scoring start to nine goals through 10 appearances and failing to light the lamp just three times over that stretch. The veteran winger logged 23:02 of ice time and remains one of the Jets' most reliable offensive contributors despite the team's recent struggles. His scoring pace and substantial workload provide a strong fantasy foundation. Connor is also racking up elite shot numbers, averaging 4.4 shots on goal per game this season.