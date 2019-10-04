Jets' Kyle Connor: Scores Opening Night goal

Connor scored a power-play goal on five shots versus the Rangers on Thursday.

Despite missing the entire preseason due to his contract dispute, Connor was electric in the Opening Night clash. The winger found himself slotted into a second-line role with Andrew Copp and Patrik Laine, but could be a candidate for the No. 1 group as the season goes along. Regardless of where he plays, the Michigan native should be capable of reaching the 30-goal mark for the third consecutive season in 2019-20.