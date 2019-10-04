Jets' Kyle Connor: Scores Opening Night goal
Connor scored a power-play goal on five shots versus the Rangers on Thursday.
Despite missing the entire preseason due to his contract dispute, Connor was electric in the Opening Night clash. The winger found himself slotted into a second-line role with Andrew Copp and Patrik Laine, but could be a candidate for the No. 1 group as the season goes along. Regardless of where he plays, the Michigan native should be capable of reaching the 30-goal mark for the third consecutive season in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.