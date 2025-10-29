Connor scored in overtime to lead Winnipeg to a 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday.

Connor unleashed his wicked wrist shot from the slot just 46 seconds into overtime, beating Filip Gustavsson on his blocker side. The game-winner capped an otherwise quiet night for the Winnipeg star but extended his point streak to three games. After piling up 97 points last season, Connor looks well on his way to another elite campaign, sitting at five goals and seven assists through ten games. He'll remain a top-tier fantasy option heading into Thursday's home tilt against a Chicago team he lit up last season for a goal and four assists across three meetings.