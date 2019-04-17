Jets' Kyle Connor: Scores OT winner

Connor lit the lamp in overtime of Tuesday's Game 4 win versus the Blues.

Connor had the primary assist on Mark Scheifele's game-tying goal in the third period, and he sealed the deal off of a rebound in overtime. This was Connor's second straight two-point game, and he now has three goals and two assist in the series. The Jets will carry the momentum of Connor's goal back to Winnipeg with the series tied 2-2.