Jets' Kyle Connor: Scores twice in final frame

Connor tallied a pair of goals on four shots and had two PIM in a 4-2 win over Edmonton on Wednesday.

Connor potted the game-winning goal just 29 seconds into the third period, then sealed the victory with an empty-netter in the final minute. They were the 37th and 38th goals of the season for Connor, who has lit the lamp in six of his last seven games, with a scorching eight goals and 10 points in that span. The 23-year-old also eclipsed the 200-point plateau for his career with his two-goal performance.