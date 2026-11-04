Connor scored two goals, including one on the power play, on eight shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Connor spearheaded Winnipeg's improbable comeback, scoring twice in the final minute of regulation to erase Montreal's two-goal advantage. His second tally came with 32 seconds remaining, forcing overtime after the Jets had trailed 4-0 with less than three minutes left. The winger's eight-shot performance reinforces his elite offensive upside, while his prominent role in crucial scoring situations makes him a cornerstone fantasy contributor. He's averaging over one point per game, as he's notched 17 points (13 goals, four assists) in just 16 contests so far.