Connor scored two goals on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Connor was one of six Jets with multiple points in the contest. The winger extended his point streak to eight contests (four goals, eight assists) with Tuesday's effort. He's up to 34 tallies, 61 points, 221 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 65 appearances in a top-six role this season.