Connor scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Connor sparked the Jets' comeback in this one, netting a power-play goal midway through the second period and another one in the final frame. This two-goal performance also allowed Connor to end his seven-game goal drought, but even amid that rough stretch, the star winger has been one of the Jets' best players. He has 17 goals and 43 points across 35 games this season.