Connor scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Connor has eight points over his last four games, effectively breaking the month-long slump he endured after returning from a knee injury. The winger tallied 25 seconds into overtime to avoid a complete collapse for the Jets on Friday. Connor has 21 goals, 38 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 39 appearances. His recent return to form makes him a must-start in most fantasy formats.