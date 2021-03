Connor registered an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Connor set up Logan Stanley for the latter's first NHL goal in the second period. The helper was Connor's third point in his last two games. The dynamic winger has racked up 33 points, 111 shots and an even plus-minus rating in 35 contests. He'll continue to provide strong value in fantasy with a role on the Jets' first power-play unit.