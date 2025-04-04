Connor logged an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Connor set up Cole Perfetti's emtpy-netter to finish off this win. With five points over his last four games, Connor continues to be a big part of the Jets' offense, especially on the top line and first power-play unit. The star winger is up to 91 points -- two shy of matching his career high. He's earned 38 goals, 53 assists, 246 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 76 appearances.