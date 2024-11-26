Connor had an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Connor has five points and 13 shots on net over his last four games. The winger set up Adam Lowry's empty-netter to ice this win as the Jets bounced back from losing to Nashville on Saturday. Connor has been excellent in a top-line role in 2024-25, earning 13 goals, 14 helpers, 79 shots and a plus-9 rating over 22 appearances, making him a must-start in the vast majority of fantasy formats.