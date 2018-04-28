Jets' Kyle Connor: Sets up goal as Jets quiet raucous home crowd
Connor delivered a secondary assist Friday in a 4-1, Game 1 road win over the Predators.
Connor's top-line assignment with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler looks like it'll continue to bear fruit throughout the playoffs, as that feared assembly has combined for 16 points through six games starting with the first-round series against the Wild. Technically a rookie, Connor's accounted for three assists to build a nice point streak, and there should be plenty more where that came from based on his output of 26 helpers and 57 points over 76 regular-season contests.
