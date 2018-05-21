Connor garnered 31 goals, 26 assist and 11 power-play points in his rookie campaign.

If not for the explosive campaign of Islanders' Mathew Barzal (85 points), Connor would certainly be in contention for the Calder Trophy for outstanding rookie this season. On top of his regular-season contributions, the Michigan native also added 10 playoff points during the Jets' run to the Western Conference finals. As long as he continue to play on Winnipeg's top line with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler -- a role he has firmly cemented himself in -- the winger is quite capable of challenging for new career highs next year.