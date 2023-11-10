Connor had a hat trick and an assist in Winnipeg's 6-3 victory over Nashville on Thursday.

The contest was tied 1-1 going into the first intermission, but from there, Connor took over the game. He scored two straight goals within the first 3:48 of the second period and aided in Cole Perfetti's marker midway through the frame, giving the Jets a 4-1 lead. Connor completed the hat trick by taking advantage of an empty net late in the third. The 26-year-old has 11 goals and 16 points in 13 contests this year. Connor is red hot, contributing six goals and nine points over his last four outings, and he'll look to stay productive Saturday versus Dallas.