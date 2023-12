Connor (knee) skated in a non-contact jersey at practice Saturday, according to John Lu of TSN.

Connor was expected to miss 6-8 weeks after he was injured 20 versus Anaheim on Dec. 10. Coach Rick Bowness told Lu that Connor will continue to skate with a knee brace until he is evaluated further Monday. The 27-year-old winger had 17 goals and 28 points in 26 games prior to getting hurt.