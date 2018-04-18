Connor picked up an assist in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over the Wild.

Connor had a breakout rookie campaign, as he tallied 31 goals and 26 helpers in 76 regular season outings. The 20-year-old has certainly benefited from playing alongside Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele on the Jets' top line. The winger has yet to score a playoff goal and has just one point in four postseason contests.

