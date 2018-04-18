Jets' Kyle Connor: Snags helper
Connor picked up an assist in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over the Wild.
Connor had a breakout rookie campaign, as he tallied 31 goals and 26 helpers in 76 regular season outings. The 20-year-old has certainly benefited from playing alongside Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele on the Jets' top line. The winger has yet to score a playoff goal and has just one point in four postseason contests.
More News
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: NHL rookie goal leader adds another•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Three-point performance Tuesday•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Fills stat sheet versus Predators•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Pots both tallies in 2-1 OT win•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Tallies two goals•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Pots goal against Predators•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...