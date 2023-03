Connor scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Connor hadn't scored in March prior to Thursday, though he did pick up six assists. He'd gone six games without a point before tallying a go-ahead goal at 13:45 of the second period. Extended slumps are fairly rare for the 26-year-old winger, who is up to 28 goals, 74 points, 249 shots and a minus-11 rating through 73 appearances this season.