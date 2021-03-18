Connor scored a pair of goals and led all players with seven shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Montreal on Wednesday.

Connor gave the Jets a 2-0 lead late in the first period, jumping on a loose puck at the side of crease and sliding it into a wide-open net, then he cashed in a rebound in the second period to make it a 3-1 game. They were the team-leading 15th and 16th tallies of the year for Connor, who is well on his way to a fourth consecutive 20-goal campaign despite the abbreviated NHL schedule.