Connor scored two goals and drew an assist during a 5-1 victory over the visiting Senators on Tuesday.

Connor, who has collected four goals in four games, continues to feast on home cooking. The 26-year-old extended his point streak to 10 games (seven goals, 10 assists) and paces the Jets with 24 points, including 10 goals, in 17 home games. After scoring just two goals in his opening 14 games, Connor has collected 13 in his past 18. Connor recorded a season-high, plus-4 rating against the Senators.