Jets' Kyle Connor: Stays hot with three-point burst

Connor scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Connor's first goal came while the Jets were killing a penalty in the second period. He had a productive weekend, with three goals and four assists in two games. The 23-year-old is up to 28 tallies, 59 points, 184 shots and a plus-2 rating in 57 contests.

