Jets' Kyle Connor: Stays hot with three-point burst
Connor scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Connor's first goal came while the Jets were killing a penalty in the second period. He had a productive weekend, with three goals and four assists in two games. The 23-year-old is up to 28 tallies, 59 points, 184 shots and a plus-2 rating in 57 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.