Connor scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Connor generated a turnover and sniped his seventh goal of the season past Jacob Markstrom at 13:59 of the second period. The strong individual effort has Connor up to 12 points, 28 shots on goal and six PIM through 11 appearances this season. There's no doubting Connor's talent as a goal-scorer, and he has enough talent around him in Winnipeg to complement his performance.