Connor scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to Ottawa.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring five minutes into the game with a rocket of a one-timer from the right faceoff dot. It was his team-leading 19th goal of the season, but his first power-play tally in nearly a month. Connor hit the 40-point mark with his goal and will have a chance to build on that total in Wednesday's rematch with the Senators.