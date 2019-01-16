Jets' Kyle Connor: Strikes shorthanded
Connor started his team's offense with a shorthanded goal and sealed the game with an empty-netter in a 4-1 win over Vegas on Tuesday.
Connor added an assist on Mark Scheifele's empty-netter for his second three-point game in Winnipeg's past three contests. At nine points in his past six games, he's clearly back on form.
