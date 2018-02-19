Jets' Kyle Connor: Strikes twice in blowout
Connor scored a pair of goals in Sunday's blowout victory against the Panthers.
Connor has been absolutely lethal on the top line of late, racking up six goals and nine points in his last nine games. He's got 21 goals in 53 games and has emerged as a dynamic goal-scorer on an already elite Winnipeg squad.
